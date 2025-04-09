Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys expands partnership with AIB to drive digital transformation

Infosys expands partnership with AIB to drive digital transformation

AIB Group Chief Technology Officer Graham Fagan said the extended collaboration seeks to progressively modernise the firm's technology and data capabilities

Infosys shares settled 1.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,404.20 apiece on BSE on Wednesday. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Indian IT major Infosys on Wednesday announced the expansion of its partnership with AIB, a financial services group in Ireland and the United Kingdom, to deliver application development, testing, and support services.

Infosys will assist AIB in improving its software systems and managing application development and maintenance, according to a company statement.

"Building further on its 10-year relationship, Infosys will take on a renewed and expanded role to support AIB as it further accelerates its transformation initiatives and delivers support and value to its customers and stakeholders," the statement said.

AIB Group Chief Technology Officer Graham Fagan said the extended collaboration seeks to progressively modernise the firm's technology and data capabilities.

 

"By combining our collective expertise and experience, we will deliver on our customer-first commitment and enhance operational efficiency and resilience," he said.

Infosys shares settled 1.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,404.20 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

