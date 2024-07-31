Infosys gets demand notice for GST evasion of over Rs 32,000 crore

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys has received a goods and services tax demand of 324.03 billion rupees ($3.87 billion) from an Indian tax authority, a document viewed by Reuters showed.
The tax demand relates to services availed by the IT services conglomerate from its overseas branches for five years starting 2017.
Infosys did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
