Infosys gets demand notice for GST evasion of over Rs 32,000 crore

The tax demand relates to services availed by the IT services conglomerate from its overseas branches for five years starting 2017

Infosys tax demand includes services from its overseas branches for five years

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys has received a goods and services tax demand of 324.03 billion rupees ($3.87 billion) from an Indian tax authority, a document viewed by Reuters showed.
The tax demand relates to services availed by the IT services conglomerate from its overseas branches for five years starting 2017.
Infosys did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

