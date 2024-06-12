Business Standard
Infosys ranked 74th most valuable global brand in Kantar BrandZ report

The Kantar BrandZ recognition is a validation of the client trust that Infosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities, especially in domains like enterprise AI

infosys

Infosys was also ranked as the 20 most valuable global B2B technology brand. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys has secured a spot among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to Kantar, the Bengluru-headquartered IT services company said on Wednesday.
In its annual 'BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands' report, Infosys is ranked as the 74 most valuable brand in the world and ranked as the 20 most valuable global B2B (business to business) technology brand, according to a release.
The Kantar BrandZ recognition is a validation of the client trust that Infosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities, especially in domains like enterprise AI where technologies like generative AI and cloud continue to evolve, the release added.
**** CredAble raises Rs 3 crore from SIDBI *

Fintech firm CredAble on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in debt funding from SIDBI to scale up its operations and extend affordable financing solutions to MSMEs and women-led businesses in India.
The funding from SIDBI will further accelerate the development of new market-leading financing solutions for its global customer base, the company said.
The company's AI-powered technology platform offers built-to-suit, large-scale liquidity programmes tailored to the unique needs of enterprises and their network of MSME suppliers.
"The MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector is touted for significant growth over the next five years. From providing affordable financing to scaling up their operations, we're focused on meeting the growing demands of small and medium-sized businesses.
"This latest injection of capital from SIDBI will further bolster our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector and women-led businesses," Manu Prakash, Managing Director at CredAble, said.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

