NBCC bags Rs 100 cr from Oil India to build core repository in Guwahati

NBCC said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India for the construction of a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities

Fields headquarters of Oil India Limited

Fields headquarters of Oil India Limited at Duliajan, Dibrugarh (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC (India) Limited has bagged a Rs 100 crore contract from Oil India to construct a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati in Assam.
In a statement on Wednesday, NBCC said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India for the construction of a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati in Assam.
"This work is valued at Rs 100 crore approximately," it added.
The MoU was signed by SalomaYomdo, ED (E&D), OIL and Pradeep Sharma, ED (Engg.), NBCC in the presence of Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL, K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects), NBCC and other senior-level officials from both the organisation.
NBCC and OIL are also in the final stages of discussion for undertaking various other works, such as the execution of a hospital, group housing, guest house, installation of solar rooftop panels etc. in Assam. "The anticipated value of these works is Rs 900 crore approximately."

In the recent past, NBCC has received a work order from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd valuing Rs 700 crore for developing 17.4 acres in Kakkanad and Ernakulam, Kerala.
Similarly, NBCC will also be executing the construction of a boy's hostel for Hindu College, University of Delhi with an approximate value of Rs 70 crore.
The company will also be executing the construction of office-cum-training institute of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Khaitabad, Hyderabad with an approximate value of Rs 9 crore.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

