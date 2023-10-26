Infosys, Smart Europe ink 5-year pact to redefine e-mobility experience

IT major Infosys has signed a five-year collaboration with automotive company Smart Europe GmbH to boost the latter's digital sales and customer experience in the e-mobility era.

Infosys said the partnership will help refine Smart Europe's direct-to-customer (D2C) business model in Europe and provide enhanced customer experience, data-driven personalisation and engagement for the existing and upcoming all-electric models.

Smart Europe GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smart Automobile Co. Ltd and has been established to supply, sell and service future smart vehicles in the European market. Smart Automobile Co. Ltd is a 50-50 joint venture between Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, established in 2019.

“Through this strategic collaboration, Infosys will help Smart Europe GmbH redefine the online EV buying experience and apply state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) models to accurately forecast sales and aftersales demand,” Infosys said in a statement.

"We are delighted to deliver our cutting-edge technologies to innovative companies like Smart Europe GmbH to help ramp up their competitiveness in the European market. Infosys has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to powering innovation-driven customer experiences across touchpoints through our automotive and mobility offerings. Leveraging a blend of our expertise in the domain and strong regional presence, we will help Smart Europe GmbH fast-track the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions,” said Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head of Manufacturing, Infosys.

Infosys said it will leverage its technical expertise and design thinking-led consulting approach to enable Smart Europe GmbH to derive “exceptional value” from software, data, and cloud investments. Infosys will also help Smart Europe GmbH to efficiently sell electric vehicles across 15 European countries with a D2C sales approach and secure engagement across lead generation, prospect conversion, sales, and aftersales channels, supplemented by end-to-end ownership and accountability.

“We are pleased to have Infosys as our partner on this journey. Infosys' strong leadership commitment, backed by its ability to drive end-to-end application development and maintenance with efficiency and effectiveness, will help us boost our operational performance and user experience,” said Dirk Adelmann, chief executive officer, Smart Europe GmbH.