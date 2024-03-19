Sensex (    %)
                             
Inox subsidiary bags Rs 40 cr order to restore wind turbine generators

The order is for the restoration of 33 wind turbine generators (each 1.5 MW) of NLC India's wind power plant located at Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Inox Green Energy Services on Tuesday said its subsidiary I-Fox Windtechnik India Pvt Ltd has bagged an order worth Rs 39.5 crore for restoration of 33 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of 1.5MW each from NLC India.
The scope of the contract comprises supplies of materials/spares and other activities for the restoration of 33 WTGs within a period of eight months, with a revenue realisation of Rs 39.5 crore (inclusive of taxes) during the contract period, a company statement said.
The order is for the restoration of 33 wind turbine generators (each 1.5 MW) of NLC India's wind power plant located at Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, the statement added.
"We are delighted to receive another order from NLC India after securing the contract for comprehensive O&M of 51MW WTGs for 5 years during the last year," SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of IGESL said in the statement.
This is another important landmark in the growth journey of IGESL as well as of our subsidiary I-Fox Wind, and the company is progressing well on its targets on all fronts, he added.
IGESL is one of the major wind power operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers within India with a fleet size of 3.2 GW.
The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for wind projects. It is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Ltd with whom it enjoys a synergistic relationship and is a part of the INOXGFL Group.
It has a strong and diverse existing portfolio base and an established track record. It has reliable cashflows supported by long-term O&M contracts. Its customers include some of the largest independent power producers (IPPs), Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and various retail customers.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

