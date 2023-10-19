close
PVR Inox Q2FY24 result: Profit at Rs 166 cr; revenue rises to Rs 1,999 cr

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 2,023.7 crore, compared to Rs 702.4 crore year-on-year, registering a rise of 188.11 per cent

PVR, Cinemas

PVR Inox

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
The consolidated net profit of PVR Inox for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) stood at Rs 166.2 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. However, in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the net loss stood at Rs 71.5 crore. In Q1FY24, the net loss stood at Rs 82 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,999.9 crore, compared to Rs 686 crore year-on-year (y-o-y). This is a rise of 191.5 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was up 53.26 per cent. It stood at Rs 1,304.9 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 2,023.7 crore, compared to Rs 702.4 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 188.11 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income saw a rise of 52.1 per cent. It was Rs 1,329.8 crore in Q1FY24.

At 1:10 pm, the PVR Inox stock was trading at Rs 1,756.4

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

