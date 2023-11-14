Insider co-founder Henry Blodget to step down as CEO amid strategy overhaul

Insider co-founder Henry Blodget is stepping down as the CEO of the publication that he helped create more than 15 years ago, the company said on Tuesday and named President Barbara Peng to the top job.



The company will also change its name back to "Business Insider" as part of Peng's strategy to improve the brand positioning of the business and tech news publication.



German publishing giant Axel Springer SE acquired a majority stake in Insider in 2015 and retired the "Business Insider" name in 2021 as it looked to expand coverage.



This is the third name change for the publication that was founded in 2007 as "Silicon Alley Insider," and focused on startups and technology. However, it later expanded to cover business and financial news.



Blodget will become the board's chair as part of the leadership shuffle. "I'm excited to be launching new projects with Business Insider and Axel Springer in the years ahead," he said.



Peng took over as president two years ago after joining the company in 2015.