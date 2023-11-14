Hoax bomb threat evacuates TCS campus in Bengaluru; ex-employee suspected

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Think Campus on Hosur Road in Bengaluru, received a bomb threat call, which turned out to be a hoax, according to a report by News18. The call prompted panic among employees and staff, and law enforcement was also promptly called to the scene.

Employees inside the campus were evacuated after a bomb threat call was received in the B block on Tuesday morning. The local police in the Parappana Agrahara area were alerted, and a team, along with a bomb disposal squad, arrived at the scene to conduct an inspection.

Following a thorough search by the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad, no suspicious items were found inside the complex. Subsequent investigations revealed that a disgruntled former female employee, hailing from Hubli district in Karnataka, was behind the hoax bomb threat. The accused allegedly held resentment towards the company. The police have begun a search to apprehend the woman responsible for the threat.

This is not the company's first experience with fake bomb calls. According to a report by MoneyControl, a TCS campus in Hyderabad faced a hoax bomb threat earlier this year in May.

The hoax call incident led to the evacuation of 1,500 employees from the building at around 11 am. The threat in Hyderabad was allegedly made by a former TCS employee based in Bengaluru, who had previously worked in the security wing and was subsequently terminated from the role. The police were alerted and a bomb disposal squad was sent to conduct a thorough search of the company's premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

