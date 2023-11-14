Servotech Power Systems to instal 5,000 EV charging stations across India

Servotech Power Systems on Tuesday announced plans to instal 5,000 EV-charging stations across the country.

In this regard, Servotech Power Systems said it has incorporated a subsidiary, Servotech EV Infra, which will do the business as a Charge Point Operator (CPO) for these EV chargers.

"Servotech Power Systems is foraying into the EV CPO business by establishing its wholly owned subsidiary. It will manufacture and supply EV chargers to Servotech EV Infra which will do business as a CPO for these EV chargers," the company said.

On the rationale behind the move, the company said the EV charging market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as the government is targeting 30 per cent of all vehicles to be electric by 2030.

Servotech EV Infra is well positioned to capitalise on this growth, with its strong track record and expertise in the EV charging technology, the company said.

"This will prove to be a significant game changer. The expansion into the EV CPO business with Servotech EV Infra reflects our dedication to playing an important role in advancing the EV infrastructure landscape, catering to the growing number of EVs in the country," Servotech Power Systems Founder and MD Raman Bhatia said.

Servotech Power Systems is investing Rs 300 crore to set up an EV charger manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022.

