Ahead of disinvestment, a series of measures are being taken to set the stage for the turnaround of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL).

While non-core assets would be monetized to help reduce debt and invest in working capital, the steel public sector undertaking is also working towards achieving full capacity utilization at the 7.3 million tonne plant in Visakhapatnam.

Atul Bhatt, chairman cum managing director, RINL said that the sale of non-core assets – a forged wheel unit in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, and a 22-acre land parcel in Vizag city – was expected to be completed before the end of this financial year.

The asset monetisation process is being driven by DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) and RINL hopes to get Rs 3,000-4,000 crore. The money would be ploughed back into the company to reduce debt and invest in working capital so that it can turn around, Bhatt said on the sidelines of a conference on steel organized by Steel & Metallurgy.

RINL registered a turnover of Rs 15,618 crore (provisional) during the period April, 2022 to December, 2022 and the company made a net loss of Rs 2,751.34 crore (provisional) upto December 2022, according to figures from the ministry of steel annual report 2022-23.

RINL had debt of around Rs 23,000 crore and Bhatt said that it was ‘unsustainable’. However, he hoped that the monetisation of assets would be completed this financial year. "May be next year, we can look at profit," he said.

The turnaround hinges on the sale of non-core assets, debt reduction and working capital infusion. In 2021-22, RINL posted a profit of Rs 913 crore after six years. But the subsequent year (FY23), was difficult for most steel producers, pointed out Bhatt.

There was a global recession, steel prices dropped, then an export duty was imposed by the government which resulted in a glut of steel in the Indian steel market.

Bhatt said that RINL did not have captive mines, which increased the cost of production. “We are spending about Rs 6,000 more per tonne on iron ore; on the cost curve, we are on the higher side.”

Iron ore and coal are key input materials for steelmaking. However, RINL resorted to buying coal from Russia, which was mostly sourced from Australia earlier and more expensive. Bhatt said that the EBITDA had improved in the last few months.

The steel unit also recently commissioned new oxygen capacity, which would enable it to run facilities more efficiently. In 2021-22, RINL produced 5.5 mt out of a capacity of 7.3 mt. And the focus right now was to run the plant at full capacity, Bhatt said.

Full capacity utilization and a turnaround could help in the valuation of the country’s first shore-based plant in the strategic sale process. Bhatt, however, declined to comment on the disinvestment process for RINL.

In January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given an 'in-principle' approval for 100 per cent disinvestment of the government stake in RINL through strategic disinvestment by way of privatisation.

In April this year, the ministry of steel clarified in response to reports of a freeze on the disinvestment process, that it was “under progress” and efforts were being made by the company and supported by the government to improve the performance of RINL and keep it as a “going concern”.