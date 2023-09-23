close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Inspire Films to launch IPO during Sept 25-27, plans to raise Rs 21.20 cr

"Following the IPO, the company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on October 9, 2023," it added

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Inspire Films Ltd, a television content company, will launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 21.22 crore.
The IPO, which will open for subscription during September 25-27, comprises 35.98 lakh shares for Rs 59 a piece with a face value of Rs 10 each, said a statement from the company.
A total of 10.24 lakh shares will be allotted to anchor investors and 6.82 lakh shares are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). While 5.14 lakh shares are reserved for high net-worth individuals (HNIs), 11.98 lakh shares are meant for retail investors and 1.80 lakh shares for market makers.
"Following the IPO, the company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on October 9, 2023," it added.
The proceeds of the IPO will help Inspire Films to cater to the company's working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes facilitating strategic growth and development and covering the expenses.
"With our IPO we will be able to expand our business further and create unforgettable content," said Inspire Films founder & managing director Yash Patnaik.

Also Read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

Filing tax returns for the first time? Make sure you read these handy tips

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

ITR Deadline Missed? Know late fees, rules, and penalty for late filing

Income Tax Return (ITR) status: Steps to check IT Refund status online

Tata Projects to construct Micron's advanced semiconductor plant in Sanand

Global capability centres go beyond Tier-I cities, chasing cost and talent

FAME-II subsidy violation: Hero Electric opposes Rs 130 cr refund demand

Delta Corp gets tax notice for $1.34 bn along with interest, penalty

Not against DGCA or MoCA, want clarity on pilots' notice period: Akasa Air

Inspire Films, since its inception in 2012, has been creating and producing content for television and OTT platforms.
It has worked for 35 popular television shows like 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera', 'Sadda Haq', 'Kuchh Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Ishq Main Marjawan' and web series like 'Dear Ishq', 'Tu Zakhm Hai' and many more, Patnaik added.
Inspire Films is creating content for linear broadcast channels such as Star Plus, Zee TV, Colors TV, Sony and others, with a primary focus on the Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) segment.
Besides, it is also collaborating with major over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Amazon Mini, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, MX Player, and Jio Cinema, delivering content to digital audiences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO ipo filing IPO activity IPO market

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon