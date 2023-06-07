Intel announces Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs with up to 12GB video memory

US-based chipmaker Intel on June 7 announced two new graphic cards in its workspace-focused Intel Arc Pro A-series line. The Intel Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M support full media encode and decode, including AV1, and up to four displays with HDR and Dolby Vision. According to Intel, the GPUs are ideal for computer-aided design and modeling (CAD/CAM), AI inferencing tasks, and media processing in dedicated business environments.

Intel said the Arc Pro A60 GPU for workstation desktops will be available from Intel authorized distributors in the coming weeks, and the Arc Pro A60M GPU for mobile systems will be available from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners in the coming months. Both the GPUs will initially be available only in the US market though. Additional workstation designs featuring the Arc Pro A40 GPU are currently available from HP, with Dell and Lenovo set to follow in 2023’s third quarter.

“With built-in ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration and machine learning capabilities, the Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU unites fluid viewports, the latest in visual technologies and rich content creation in a traditional single slot factor,” said Intel.

Intel said the Arc Pro GPUs would receive quarterly driver releases for regular performance optimisations. The workstation GPUs have also been optimised for media and entertainment applications like Blender.

Compared to existing Intel Arc Pro products, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M offer double the number of PCIe lanes with 16, twice the memory bandwidth at 384 gigabytes per second, twice the dedicated AI Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines with 256, and twice the number of ray tracing units with 16.