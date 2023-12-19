Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Investor sells 4.5% stake worth Rs 1,281 cr in Apollo Tyres by block deal

The key buyers included Nippon India Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund, among others

Apollo strives to build brands

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Apollo Tyres worth Rs 1,281 crore, which translates to a 4.5 per cent stake, were sold through a block deal on Tuesday. White Iris Investments, a foreign portfolio investor (FPI), sold the shares, holding an 8 per cent stake in the company as of September 2023.

The key buyers included Nippon India Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund, among others. The shares of Apollo Tyres rose by 0.5 per cent on Tuesday and ended the session at Rs 455.3. About 2.9 crore shares were traded, of which 2.85 crore were traded through the block deal. In 2023, the stock has risen by 40.6 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 net profit up 22.4% to Rs 244 crore

MP Chief Minister approves Rs 464 crore for Hukumchand Mill workers

NTPC Group touches 300 billion units power generation mark in FY24

Public should be aware of SpiceJet's inability to pay dues, says Delhi HC

Google Maps gets powered up by AI, expands across 3,000 Indian cities

Banks lead QIP revival in 2023: Listed cos raised Rs 53,070 cr so far

Topics : FPI Apollo Tyres Apollo Tyres stock ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon