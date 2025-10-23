Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iPhones, gold, silver coins drive BigBasket's record 500% Diwali sales rise

iPhones, gold, silver coins drive BigBasket's record 500% Diwali sales rise

While the sales of electronics, including iPhones, surged 500 per cent, gold and silver coins reported a staggering 1000 per cent rise compared to last year

At 8:00 am on Friday, when sales opened in India, Bigbasket completed its first delivery in Bengaluru to popular content creator Jordindian

The company credited this success to its strong tie-up with Croma, which helped bring instant delivery of electronics.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata-owned online grocery and lifestyle platform BigBasket saw record-breaking sales this Diwali, reporting a 500 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, it said in a release. The sharp rise was mainly driven by a strong demand for electronics, gold and silver coins, lighting, and festive essentials, as shoppers prepared early for the festival season.
 
According to the company, electronics sales alone surged by 500 per cent this year, with customers buying more iPhones, home and kitchen appliances, lighting, and audio devices on the quick-delivery platform. BigBasket credited this success to its strong tie-up with Croma, which helped bring instant delivery of electronics.
 

Gold, silver coin sales up 1,000%

Festive shopping started nearly two weeks before Diwali, with Dhanteras seeing a huge jump in gold and silver coin purchases, up 1,000 per cent from last year. The early start of festive deals in the first week of October further boosted sales, the company said.
 
Traditional items also saw strong growth. Pooja essentials rose by 35 per cent, while fresh flowers and leaves went up 45 per cent. Devotional products under the Daivya Sparsh brand, such as agarbattis, dhoops, and champors, jumped 90 per cent. Decorative products like diyas and lighting saw a 40 per cent rise. Meanwhile, sales of sweets, chocolates, crockery, and utensils also soared, with festive gifting items growing by 170 per cent.

'Diwali 2025 most successful so far'

“This Diwali, bigbasket helped customers celebrate every aspect of the festival, from decorations to pooja, sweets, and gifts,” said Seshu Kumar, chief buying and merchandising officer, BigBasket. “Gifting went beyond traditional hampers to include electronics, showing how technology and tradition can come together to make celebrations easier and more memorable.”
 
BigBasket’s 10-minute delivery service also proved crucial during the rush, helping customers manage last-minute shopping. The company said its focus on convenience, trust, and variety helped make Diwali 2025 one of the most successful festive seasons in its history.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

