Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oberoi Realty Q2 sales bookings fall 10% to ₹1,299 crore on lower volumes

Oberoi Realty Q2 sales bookings fall 10% to ₹1,299 crore on lower volumes

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty, which is mainly into the luxury housing segment, had sold properties worth Rs 1,442.46 crore in the year-ago period

Oberoi Realty

According to its latest investor presentation, Oberoi Realty sold 158 units covering 2,50,701 sq ft area during the second quarter of this fiscal | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oberoi Realty's sales bookings declined 10 per cent to Rs 1,299.06 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal due to lower volumes in terms of area.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty, which is mainly into the luxury housing segment, had sold properties worth Rs 1,442.46 crore in the year-ago period.

According to its latest investor presentation, Oberoi Realty sold 158 units covering 2,50,701 sq ft area during the second quarter of this fiscal with a sales bookings value of Rs 1,299.06 crore.

The company collected Rs 1,352.82 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal.

During the second quarter of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, Oberoi Realty had sold 158 units covering 2,75,780 sq ft area with sales bookings value of Rs 1,442.46 crore.

 

Also Read

real estate

Capital raised by Indian real estate highest in past 7 yrs: Equirus Capital

Real Estate, capital market

Nuvama retains 'Buy' on Sunteck Realty, trims target to ₹531 on MMR caution

Real estate

Century Real Estate Q2 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹1,062 cr

real estate

Bandra Bay to see launch of luxury housing projects worth ₹1 trn: Report

Residential property, home loan

Occupancy certificate delay: Buyers entitled to refund with interestpremium

The company had collected Rs 1,211.17 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal year.

Recently, Oberoi Realty reported a 29 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 760.26 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 589.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to Rs 1,844.84 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 1,358.62 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

russian oil

Recalibrating Russian oil imports, will fully comply with guidelines: RIL

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai Motor India names Sunil Moolchandani as national sales head

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon gets Health Canada nod for biosimilars Yesintek, Yesintek IV

TATA Tech

Tata Tech to hire more locals in US as Trump cracks down on immigration

iPhone

Apple shipped 4.9 mn iPhones to India in Jul-Sep 2025, most in a quarterpremium

Topics : Real Estate Real estate firms Real estate developers Oberoi Realty Oberoi group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon