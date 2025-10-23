Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Recalibrating Russian oil imports, will fully comply with guidelines: RIL

Recalibrating Russian oil imports, will fully comply with guidelines: RIL

Reliance, which operates the world's largest refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat, has a long-term deal to buy nearly 500,000 bpd of crude oil from Russian major Rosneft

russian oil

India, along with China, has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude since its military escalation in Ukraine. Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), one of India’s top importers of Russian crude, on Thursday said it is "recalibrating" its Russian oil imports and will fully comply with the government’s guidelines, according to a report by Reuters.
 
Reliance, which operates the world’s largest refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat, has a long-term agreement to purchase nearly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russian oil major Rosneft. The refiner also sources Russian crude from intermediaries.

Refiners looking to cut Russian oil imports

According to the report, several Indian refiners are planning to trim Russian oil imports amid growing scrutiny from Western nations, particularly the United States. The move also followed new US sanctions on two major Russian producers aimed at curbing Moscow’s revenue streams that are being used to fund its war in Ukraine. 
 

India among top buyers of Russian crude

India, along with China, has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Following the conflict, India began receiving Russian oil at discounted rates.

Also Read

oil, reliance

RIL buys West Asian crude amid Western pressure against Russian flows

Stock Market LIVE, October 20, 2025

Stock Market Highlights: RIL helps Sensex, Nifty gain for 4th day; benchmarks rise 6% in Samvat 2081

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Brokerages say 'Buy' Reliance Industries after Q2 show; check target here

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance stock trades gap-up post Q2 results; what it means? Strategy here

stock market rally, market rise

Stocks to watch, Oct 20: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, Dixon, LTTS, RVNL, IIB

 
The Trump administration, however, has stepped up scrutiny of India’s Russian oil imports, imposing a 50 per cent tariff starting August 27, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for continued purchases of Russian crude.

India will stop buying Russian oil: Trump

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that India will stop purchasing Russian oil by the end of this year. However, the Indian government has not confirmed his claims.
 
On Wednesday (local time), Trump reiterated that India would “significantly reduce” its imports of Russian crude by year-end, describing it as a gradual process. “India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop — it’s a process. You can’t just stop buying oil from Russia overnight. By the end of the year, they’ll be down to almost nothing,” Trump said.
   

More From This Section

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai Motor India names Sunil Moolchandani as national sales head

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon gets Health Canada nod for biosimilars Yesintek, Yesintek IV

TATA Tech

Tata Tech to hire more locals in US as Trump cracks down on immigration

iPhone

Apple shipped 4.9 mn iPhones to India in Jul-Sep 2025, most in a quarterpremium

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo flight to Srinagar makes precautionary landing in Varanasi

Topics : Reliance Industries Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Oil production India oil imports Oil imports BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon