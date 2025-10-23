Recalibrating Russian oil imports, will fully comply with guidelines: RIL

India among top buyers of Russian crude
India, along with China, has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Following the conflict, India began receiving Russian oil at discounted rates.
The Trump administration, however, has stepped up scrutiny of India’s Russian oil imports, imposing a 50 per cent tariff starting August 27, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for continued purchases of Russian crude.
India will stop buying Russian oil: Trump
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that India will stop purchasing Russian oil by the end of this year. However, the Indian government has not confirmed his claims.
On Wednesday (local time), Trump reiterated that India would “significantly reduce” its imports of Russian crude by year-end, describing it as a gradual process. “India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop — it’s a process. You can’t just stop buying oil from Russia overnight. By the end of the year, they’ll be down to almost nothing,” Trump said.