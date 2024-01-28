Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IRB Infra Trust wins Rs 1,720 cr arbitration award for highway project

The Arbitration Tribunal has directed NHAI to grant extension of 689 days to the concession period, the statement added

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is the sponsor of IRB Infrastructure Trust. IRB was the EPC contractor for YATL and continues to be the project manager for YATL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Ltd (YATL), a special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Trust, has won an arbitration award of Rs 1,720 crore for a highway project, a statement said on Sunday.
The YATL had initiated arbitration proceedings against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after the authority disputed the company's claim for the extension of the concession period by 870 days and compensation of Rs 1,751 crore, the statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is the sponsor of IRB Infrastructure Trust. IRB was the EPC contractor for YATL and continues to be the project manager for YATL.
The arbitration was based on the compensation payable to the IRB towards time and cost overrun suffered during the construction period on account of delays attributable to the NHAI and certain Force Majeure events, it added.
After thoroughly hearing both sides, the statement said the Arbitration Tribunal has directed NHAI to pay compensation of Rs 1,720 crore including Interest payable as on date of award.
The Arbitration Tribunal has directed NHAI to grant extension of 689 days to the concession period, the statement added.
IRB incorporated YATL for implementation of Yedeshi Aurangabad NH211 BOT highway project and executed the concession agreement in May 2014.
YATL commenced construction of the project from July 1, 2015, and it was scheduled to be completed within 910 days i.e. December 26, 2017. However, due to delay in handing over of land and for other reasons attributable to NHAI, the project completion on entire project length was delayed and the project was finally completed on September 24, 2020, the statement said.
As a result of above delay, YATL incurred time and cost overrun for which it claimed compensation from NHAI on March 12, 2021. The same was disputed by NHAI and led to arbitration.

Also Read

IRB Infrastructure Trust gets LoA for Rs 4,428 crore project from NHAI

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

Centre plans mega highways constructions to replace Bharatmala Pariyojana

Asiad 2023: India's bridge contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

More than 196,000 cos, LLPs incorporated till Nov this year: Govt

Large shareholders to seek Zee Ent board views on future action plan

Jubilant Pharma to sell stake in Sofie Biosciences for $139.43 million

Macrotech Developers to launch 11 projects with Rs 6K cr revenue potential

Red Sea crisis: No disruption in oil flows, only freight up, says HPCL head

AG&P Pratham targets 53,000 new PNG connections in the next 2 months

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IRB Infrastructure Developers NHAI Highway project Arbitration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon