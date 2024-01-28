AG&P Pratham targets 53,000 new PNG connections in the next 2 months

AG&P Pratham, a leader in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry, announced its active participation in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) National PNG (piped natural gas) Drive. The company has pledged an ambitious target of installing 53,136 new PNG connections across five states in India within the next two months.

As part of this initiative, the company also announced plans to provide around 10,000 PNG connections in Tamil Nadu by the end of March 2024. Marking the commencement of this initiative by AG&P Pratham, Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson of PNGRB, unveiled the inaugural PNG connection in Kancheepuram GA (geographical area).

To boost PNG adoption, AG&P Pratham has launched exclusive schemes and benefits for its new users under this drive, offering Free Gas for one month, Zero Security Deposit, Zero Registration Fee, Zero EMI, and Zero Rental Charges.

"Tamil Nadu has been paving the way for green fuel adoption. The state's unique landscape, equipped with coastal regions and industrial clusters, and its robust defence sector provide great potential for green fuel adoption. Following this national PNG drive campaign, we intend to launch a CNG drive to accelerate this transition," said Jain.

Commenting on the occasion, Abhilesh Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of AG&P Pratham, stated, "We have launched a very attractive scheme for this occasion. It includes a waiver of registration fees of Rs 354 and a Security Deposit of Rs 6,000. AG&P is also offering free gas for one month to customers who start consuming gas by the 31st of March 2024. With these elements, PNG will be more affordable than LPG. When this cost advantage is combined with the safety and convenience of PNG, I am confident that every household in the area will adopt PNG. In our drive for women empowerment, we ensure that more than 50 per cent of the workforce involved in Direct Marketing are women."