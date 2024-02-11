Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Israel's Tower Semiconductor proposes $8 bn chip plant in India: Report

Tower, seeking government incentives for its plan, is looking to manufacture 65 nanometre and 40 nanometre chips in India, the report said

Shortage of raw materials and unavailability of containers in August have lengthened lead times – the time taken between ordering a chip and its delivery.

Shortage of raw materials and unavailability of containers in August have lengthened lead times – the time taken between ordering a chip and its delivery.

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's Tower Semiconductor has submitted a proposal to India's government to build an $8 billion chipmaking facility in the South Asian nation, national daily Indian Express reported on Sunday.
Tower, seeking government incentives for its plan, is looking to manufacture 65 nanometre and 40 nanometre chips in India, the report said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company and India's IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Chip manufacturing is a key plank of Modi's business agenda, but initial bids to offer $10 billion in incentives to the industry have floundered, with some proposals stalled or cancelled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Tata, Israel's Tower Semiconductor among bidders for SCL Mohali revamp: Rpt

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Ashok Leyland progressing in network expansion in North & East: Official

Red Sea crisis disrupts Audi India's supply chain, firm eyes recovery soon

Expect some impact on costs due to ongoing Red Sea crisis: Maruti Suzuki

Growth momentum to continue amid positive economic scenario: JK Tyre

'Rich' to 'lean', 4 price changes: Story of India's largest gas import deal

Topics : semiconductor industry israel semiconductor Bangalore IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon