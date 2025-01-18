Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IT major Wipro plans to onboard 10,000-12,000 campus hires in FY26

IT major Wipro plans to onboard 10,000-12,000 campus hires in FY26

TCS and Infosys have also announced plans to hire more freshers in the next financial year

wipro

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IT major Wipro has announced its plans to onboard 10,000-12,000 freshers in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil shared this during a press conference following the company’s release of its Q3FY25 earnings report.
 
Wipro’s onboarding plans come after a period of subdued hiring and major layoffs in the IT sector and could potentially signal a turnaround in the industry with a recovery in demand and discretionary spending.
 
For the current financial year, Wipro said that it had aimed to hire about 10,000 freshers. Around 7,000 have already been onboarded in the October-December (Q3) quarter and another 2,500-3,000 are expected to join in the last quarter of FY25.
 
 
Govil, during the press conference on Friday evening, emphasised a cautious yet consistent hiring approach to avoid overcommitting. This comes as the company reassesses its hiring models to improve employee utilisation and grow margins amid declining attrition rates. 

Also Read

Wipro

Wipro Q3 results: Net profit rises 24.5% to Rs 3,350 cr, beats estimates

Wipro

Wipro Q3 results: Net profit jumps 24.4% to Rs 3,354 cr; revenue up 0.5%

Infosys

Nifty IT index slips 3%; Infosys, LTIMindtree slip up to 6% post Q3 results

BSE

Q3 results today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra among 40 to post earnings on Jan 17

Wipro

Wipro Q3 preview: Net profit may jump up to 16% YoY, revenue to remain flat

 

Revoking job offers in 2022

When asked about the company’s revoking offers for 2022 graduates, the firm cited a time gap between extending offers and onboarding. To maintain quality, Wipro introduced reassessment processes and provided skilling opportunities to ensure candidates remain industry-ready.
 
Wipro also announced the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its fresher-level hiring, a shift in its recruitment strategy.
 

Infosys and TCS commit to onboarding graduates

Other major IT firms in India have also made similar declarations, with Infosys planning to hire over 20,000 freshers in FY26 and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also committing to onboarding more graduates in the coming financial year. However, in its latest quarterly earning report, TCS did report a net decline of 5,370 employees, a significant shift after consecutive quarters of growth. 
 
Over-hiring was flagged as one of the many reasons for the mass layoffs witnessed post-Covid. The developments at Wipro, Infosys, and TCS may reflect broader trends in the IT sector, where companies are balancing cautious hiring with strategic investments in talent acquisition. 

More From This Section

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel files curative petition in SC over tax on mineral land

Sandeep Kohli, Chief Executive Officer, Indriya

Indriya open to lab-grown diamond pivot; firm plans to launch 100 stores

HSBC

HSBC India gets RBI approval to open 20 new branches in 20 cities

Porsche

Porsche drives in all-new electric SUV Macan; updates Taycan sport saloon

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF

SBI MF floats Nifty Bank Index Fund; Union MF launches short-duration fund

Topics : Wipro campus hiring Jobs in IT sector Indian IT Sector hiring in IT sector IT sector TCS Infosys BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon