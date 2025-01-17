Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HSBC India gets RBI approval to open 20 new branches in 20 cities

HSBC India gets RBI approval to open 20 new branches in 20 cities

HSBC India's branches in the country will now go up to 46

HSBC

(Photo: Reuters)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HSBC India, the Indian arm of London-headquartered HSBC, said on Friday that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open 20 new branches across 20 cities. This comes nearly nine years after the bank decided to close 24 branches in 14 cities as part of a strategy to consolidate its network and shift more retail and wealth management business to the online channel.
 
With the addition of 20 branches, HSBC India’s total branches in the country will go up to 46. Back in 2016, HSBC had 50 branches in the country before it decided to shut down 26 branches. The opening of new branches marks a clear shift in strategy for the London-headquartered bank.
 
 
The cities where HSBC India will open branches include Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Faridabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Patna, Rajkot, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam.
 
According to the bank, the new branches are in cities identified for their growing wealth pools, serving as additional touchpoints for affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth clients with domestic and international wealth and banking needs.
 
“India is an important market for HSBC, and wealth in India is a focus,” said Sandeep Batra, head, international wealth and premier banking, HSBC India, adding that the bank is aiming to be the preferred international bank for India’s affluent and globally mobile Indians.

Also Read

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital raises $400 mn via maiden dollar-denominated bond issue

Biocon

Biocon extends rally, up 6% in 2 days on HSBC, Motilal Oswal 'Buy' upgrade

share market stock market trading

India's $556 bn equity rout worsens amid growth, inflation concerns

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Most brokerages bullish on TCS post Q3; CLSA upgrades to 'Outperform'

HSBC

HSBC downgrades Indian markets to 'Neutral,' slashes Sensex target for 2025

 
“These new branches will help drive our international wealth and premier banking proposition and build on our momentum with customers in India and our growing non-resident clientele around the world,” Batra said.
 
In an interview with Business Standard in November, Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, had said: “At this juncture, if a bank wants to compete on scale, size, capabilities, and product range like a local private bank while retaining its international character in terms of governance, risk management, and technology, the market has room for only one bank to think like that, and HSBC India hopes to be that very big international bank.”
 
HSBC India is focused on India’s wealth market, with the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals alone set to grow by 50 per cent by 2028.
 
“Within India, people want high-quality, personalised banking services, and the demand for such services has exploded. However, the number of banks providing these services has decreased. So, the opportunities are growing, and the competition is shrinking. We are focusing heavily on wealth management, leveraging our global presence, and offering product propositions that allow people to engage with the world from India,” Dave said.
   

More From This Section

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 71% to Rs 551 crore

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's shares tumble nearly 5% following weak earnings in Q3FY25

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 67.9% to Rs 693 crore

Coal India

Coal India eyes 4-5% FY25 growth, CMD optimistic on key coalfield targets

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MSIL

Maruti to become largest electric car producer in India in one year: MD

Topics : HSBC Banking sector RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon