IT firm Happiest Minds appoints Joseph Anantharaju as CEO, Co-chairman

IT firm Happiest Minds appoints Joseph Anantharaju as CEO, Co-chairman

Earlier, he served as the executive vice chairman, president & CEO of the PDES Division up till now

Happiest Minds Technologies, Happiest Mind

Joseph Anantharaju has been elevated to Co-Chairman and CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm. Photo: X@HappiestMinds

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company Happiest Minds Technologies on Wednesday announced apex-level changes in its organisation structure, effective immediately.

Joseph Anantharaju has been elevated to Co-Chairman and CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm, according to a company statement.

He will now head all business divisions of the company: Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), and GenAI Business Services (GBS).

Earlier, he served as the executive vice chairman, president & CEO of the PDES Division up till now.

Its Chairman Ashok Soota will now take up an additional position as the Chief Mentor.

Venkatraman Narayanan will continue as the MD & CFO of Happiest Minds. He will head the finance, talent acquisition, internal IT, learning & development, ESG, CSR, procurement and administration teams.

 

Anantharaju and Narayanan will be jointly responsible for M&A and Board matters, the statement said, adding that they will report independently to Soota.

Topics : Happiest Minds IT firms technology industry

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

