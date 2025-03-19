Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea in talks with Starlink, Amazon Kuiper for satcom partnership

Vodafone Idea in talks with Starlink, Amazon Kuiper for satcom partnership

Vodafone Idea plans to deploy 75,000 5G sites in 17 regions over three years, upgrading 10,000 towers with 900 MHz spectrum and has added 11,000 new towers in the past nine months

vodafone idea vi

Vi has committed Rs 50,000-55,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next three years to expand its network

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is in talks with major global satellite communication firms, including Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon Kuiper. These potential partnerships come as Vi accelerates its 5G deployment to curb subscriber losses to larger competitors, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Vi’s Chief Technology Officer, Jagbir Singh, acknowledged recent alliances between Starlink and telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. He confirmed that Vi is in talks with industry partners and will disclose updates at an appropriate time.  
 

Vi’s 5G rollout strategy  

Unlike its rivals, Vi is not aiming for an aggressive nationwide 5G expansion. Instead, it is prioritising key cities to strengthen its network and retain users. The report quoted Singh as saying that the company is focusing on strategic deployments rather than matching the rapid expansion efforts of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.    ALSO READ | Vi to launch 5G in Mumbai today, to expand by April-end: CTO Jagbir Singh
 
 
While Airtel and Jio have already completed their nationwide 5G rollouts, Vi’s relatively smaller 4G coverage has led to significant subscriber migration to these competitors. To attract customers, Vi has introduced competitive 5G pricing, starting at Rs 299, which undercuts Airtel’s Rs 379 plan and Jio’s Rs 349 offer.  
 

Future expansion plans  

Vi has committed Rs 50,000-55,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next three years to expand its network. Despite delays in securing bank funding, Singh assured that this would not impede infrastructure investments or vendor agreements, The Economic Times mentioned.

Also Read

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea share gains 5% on rolling out 5G services in Mumbai; details

PremiumFILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Vi to launch 5G in Mumbai today, to expand by April-end: CTO Jagbir Singh

Nokia

Nokia to enhance Vi's IP backhaul network with advanced solutions

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea slips 6% on losing 1,715,975 wireless subscribers in Dec 2024

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea misses Rs 6,090 cr bank guarantee deadline for spectrum dues

 
Following the Mumbai launch, Vi plans to extend its 5G services to Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, and Mysore by April. The subsequent phase will cover Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Chennai.  
 
Currently, around 30-35 per cent of Vi’s urban user base owns 5G-enabled devices. While Singh refrained from providing precise adoption projections, he anticipates strong uptake, particularly in data-heavy urban markets.  ALSO READ | L&T Tech launches TrackEi for smarter rail inspections: Here's how it works
 

Infrastructure expansion  

Vi aims to deploy 75,000 5G sites across 17 key regions within three years. Recent infrastructure upgrades include the modernisation of 10,000 towers with 900 MHz spectrum and the addition of 11,000 new towers in the past nine months.  
 
The company has allocated nearly half of its planned capital expenditure for 5G rollouts, while the rest will be used for 4G expansion. Singh noted that integrating 5G alongside 4G expansion in several locations has created cost efficiencies.  
 
Vi’s network is equipped to support large-scale 5G deployment, thanks to extensive core network upgrades. Operating on a Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G architecture, Vi aims to ensure seamless transitions between 4G and 5G networks.  
 

Monetisation challenges in 5G  

Globally, telecom operators have struggled to generate significant standalone revenue from 5G due to high infrastructure costs, price-sensitive consumers, and limited use cases.  
 
Singh acknowledged that most current data consumption is driven by video streaming and gaming. However, he believes that enterprise adoption of 5G services will increase over time, leading to the development of new revenue-generating applications.  
 
The company is currently conducting trials for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, which have emerged as a key monetisation avenue for 5G globally. Competitors Jio and Airtel have already made significant investments in FWA, which generates higher average revenue per user (ARPU) compared to traditional mobile and broadband services.   ALSO READ | Allianz SE eyes partnership with Jio Financial after ending $2.8 billion JV
 
While Vi does not have a significant presence in fixed-line broadband like its competitors, Singh said that the company’s strategy would focus on mobile services and FWA opportunities wherever feasible, according to the news report.
 

Access to advanced technology 

 
Despite its delayed 5G rollout, Vi sees an advantage in deploying more advanced and cost-effective network equipment. Singh said that technological improvements over the past two years have enabled Vi to adopt energy-efficient infrastructure integrated with AI-based network management, the report said.
 
By utilising streamlined technologies, Vi aims to reduce operational inefficiencies and optimise costs. The company has also formed an AI task force to enhance efficiencies in both network management and corporate operations. This move underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, despite its ongoing financial struggles.  

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Kolkata-based Mihup eyes IPO, in advanced talks with leading automaker

PremiumKhukri Rum, Nepal, Nepal's Khukri Rum

Singapore firm launches Nepal's Khukri Rum in India, sets expansion plan

Jio Financial Services, Allianz SE

Allianz SE eyes partnership with Jio Financial after ending $2.8 billion JV

Samsung

Company considering deals as it struggles for growth, says Samsung CEO

PremiumAnthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International | Photo: Company website

India to become Marriott's 3rd-largest mkt in 5 years: CEO Anthony Capuano

Topics : Elon Musk Vodafone Idea 5G spectrum 5G technology Amazon BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon