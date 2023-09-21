close
ITC Hotels signs management agreement for Welcomhotel Kalimpong in WB

ITC Hotels on Thursday announced that it has signed a management agreement with a construction company for Welcomhotel Kalimpong resort in West Bengal

Welcomhotel opens its first property in Himachal Pradesh, at Shimla

The upcoming facility in north Bengal will have an all-day dining restaurant, a lounge and a bar among other facilities | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
ITC Hotels on Thursday announced that it has signed a management agreement with a construction company for Welcomhotel Kalimpong resort in West Bengal.
The 70-key greenfield project will spread over four acres of land and will offer plush rooms with views of the Himalayas and the valley, a company statement said.
The company announced the signing of Welcomhotel Kalimpong resort under a management agreement with Pravez Constructions Private Ltd.
"With the upcoming property of Welcomhotel Kalimpong, the group will have a strong presence across West Bengal with eight hotels across various segments," ITC Hotels Divisional Chief Executive Anil Chadha said.
He also said the 'Welcomhotel' brand trajectory is "growing fast across both business and leisure locations".
The upcoming facility in north Bengal will have an all-day dining restaurant, a lounge and a bar among other facilities.

The group portfolio currently showcases 25 Welcomhotels across India with more in the pipeline, the company official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal ITC Hotels Construction sector

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

