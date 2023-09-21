close
IT services firm NTT Data launches 3 centres of excellence in Chennai

Facilities will train engineering students in application development, computing languages

IT service firms, workplace, office space, commercial, rent, employees, staff, women

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
NTT Data, a global information technology (IT) services company, has established three computing centres of excellence (CoE) in Chennai, collaborating with RMK Group of Engineering Colleges for the facilities.

The NTT Data full stack computing COE’s objective is to improve students' skills in end-to-end application development. Students will be trained in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, back-end languages like Python, PHP and Ruby, Agile project management, and soft skills. As part of the CoE, NTT Data’s proprietary training platform will be made accessible to students. NTT Data experts will train faculty during guest sessions.

“The $245 billion Indian technology industry is currently witnessing an employability gap in engineering graduates,” said Niranjan Kumar, senior vice president at NTT Data Services. “NTT data is committed to nurturing talent by providing them with training platforms on emerging technologies, ensuring their seamless integration into the future tech workforce.”

The three colleges associated with the CoE are RMK Engineering College, RMD Engineering College and RMK College of Engineering and Technology. These institutions hold an accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

The first phase of the collaboration between NTT Data and RMK Group aims to engage 500 students in three colleges, focusing on third- and fourth-year engineering students of computer science engineering and IT. It is the first industry-academia CoE partnership for NTT Data in the country, said the two sides.

NTT Data said the CoE is a testimony to its commitment to shaping engineers of the future.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with NTT Data on this pioneering endeavour, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing students with holistic education. Our institutions' readiness to embrace innovative learning models ensures that our students are well-equipped to meet industry demands and excel in their careers," said R S Munirathinam, founder chairman of RMK Group of Institutions, which is affiliated to Anna University.
Topics : NTT Data Services IT services Indian IT services firms

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

