ITI enters PC segment with SMAASH to compete against multinationals

State-run ITI on Monday announced its entry into the computer segment, with its own brand called SMAASH ready to compete against multinationals. The telecom equipment firm said it had developed its own branded laptop and micro personal computer (PC) of global standards and won many orders for the products.



The central public sector undertaking has designed both products in association with Intel. It has also signed a Memora­n­dum of Under­stan­ding (MoU) with Intel for design and manufacturing, ITI said in an exchange filing. The products are equipped with i3, i5, i7 and other microprocessor series of Intel.



After the announcement, ITI shares surged 20 per cent to settle at Rs 149.40 apiece — its upper price band as well as a 52-week high level — on the BSE. On NSE, ITI shares surged by around 20 per cent to end at a 52-week high of Rs 149.30. More than 1.81 crore shares were traded on the bourse.



“ITI has recently won two tenders from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) and has supplied around 9,000 laptops to the government schools in Kerala,” it added. ITI said that more than 12,000 SMAASH PCs had been installed at customer sites. ITI pointed out that it offers SMAASH PCs with solar solutions.



Its micro PC is a “green” product that consumes less power as compared to conventional PCs. They are also smaller, have has no moving parts like the fan, and feature long life — hence reducing electricity, cost, and workspace.



The Indian government recently res­tricted the import of laptops, with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal citing security concerns behind the decision.