Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results: Profit at Rs 273 crore, income up 15%

The PAT for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 880 crore, an increase of 1421 per cent YoY jump over FY'23

Q4

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (JBIL), a city-based steel product company, on Thursday said it posted a standalone net profit of Rs 273 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 against a loss of Rs 13 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Total income grew by 15 per cent YoY to Rs 2002 crore in Q4 FY24. EBIDTA stood at Rs 397 crore during the quarter under review with a margin of 20 per cent, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The PAT for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 880 crore, an increase of 1421 per cent YoY jump over FY'23.
"Our strategic focus remains on specialised products such as DI Pipes and Special-grade Ferro Alloys, which presently contribute to around 50 per cent to our revenue and the increase in sales will help in achieving higher growth in forthcoming quarters. We take pride in being India's largest recognized producer of special-grade ferro alloys wherein substantial share comes from exports," CMD Aditya Jagodia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Steel producers Steel growth steel production Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon