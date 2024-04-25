Vedanta Q4FY24 results: Net profit declines 27.2% to Rs 1,369 crore

India-listed Vedanta reported a 27.2 per cent dip in its net profit for the March 2024 ended quarter (Q4 FY24) as revenues took a hit. The company also said the proposed demerger of its businesses is on track for completion in the current calendar year.

For the quarter under review, Vedanta reported a net profit of Rs 1,369 crore, lower from Rs 1,881 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Net sales for the period were down 6.1 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, to Rs 34,937 crore. The company said 4Q FY24 revenue was sequentially flat despite lower London Metal Exchange (LME) and exchange rate fluctuations.

Sequentially, the company's net profit was down 32.1 per cent.

The company, in its press statement, said the quarter also saw an exceptional loss of Rs 200 crore, due to an impairment charge of Rs 994 crore majorly at Tuticorin, partially offset by capital creditors written back in the power sector of Rs 793 crore. Ebitda, the company said, was at Rs 8,969 crore, down 4 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation.

Vedanta missed street expectations for profit as in a Bloomberg poll, seven analysts estimated a revenue of Rs 34,494 crore and six analysts estimated a net income adjusted of Rs 1,870 crore.

In September, the company proposed a vertical split of its businesses into six different listed entities. In a call with analysts, the company’s management said it has received a no-objection approval from some of its private lenders and is in discussion with public lenders for the same.

On the proposed divestment of its steel asset, company executives informed analysts they expect to receive related green clearances in the current quarter. “The divestment should happen in the current or next quarter, once the regulatory approval is in and if the buyers are ready,” said Arun Misra, executive director with Vedanta, on the call with analysts on Thursday.

Gross debt, the company said, as of March 2024 was at Rs 71,759 crore and net debt stood at Rs 56,338 crore, with cash and cash equivalents at Rs 15,421 crore.

For debt repayment, company executives in a call with analysts post Q4 FY24 results announcements said, will deleverage about $3 billion in the next three years at Vedanta Resources, to be met through a mix of brand fees and dividend from the Indian listed entity.

For India-listed Vedanta, company executives maintained, debt has peaked out at FY24 levels and future capital expenditure and debt servicing needs will be met through in-house sources.

In its presentation, the company said it will spend about $1.9 billion as capital expenditure in the current financial year and aims to spend $5 billion in the next decade towards decarbonisation initiatives.