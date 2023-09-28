close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Tata Consultancy Services retains top spot as most valuable Indian brand

India's top 75 brands have a combined brand value of $379 billion, a decline of 4 per cent from 2022

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Akshara Srivastava
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has retained the top spot as India’s most valuable brand, with a value of $43 billion, according to Kantar’s BrandZ India ranking.

“TCS remains a strong brand as it continues to have a very strong corporate reputation. They are seen as trustworthy, which helps them get repeat business. Their ability to attract strong talent also helps in creating value,” Deepender Rana, executive managing director, South Asia, insights division, Kantar, told Business Standard. 

India’s top 75 brands have a combined brand value of $379 billion, a decline of 4 per cent from 2022. However, Indian brands have remained resilient in comparison to global peers, who have seen a 20 per cent fall in value. Other than TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Airtel have held on to their top four positions. 

Meanwhile, HCLTech, a new entrant to the top 10 list, has displaced LIC, which has slipped to the 11th place in 2023.  

Chart
Chart

Also Read

RIL may be a greater threat to D2C FMCG brands, says Kantar report

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

NLC India completes PPAs for 2,400 MW coal-fired Talabira plant in Odisha

Revenue share demands by internet-telcos like rent-seeking: IAMAI

Supercross India plans to invest Rs 150 cr in 3yrs to create racing infra

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO Krishnan resigns, cites personal reasons

Indian EV charger maker Exicom Tele-Systems files for $48 million IPO


Topics : Tata Consultancy Services Indian firms Indian brands

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon