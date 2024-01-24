Sensex (    %)
                        
Jamshyd Godrej resigns as non-executive director of Godrej Properties

The Board of Directors of the company have taken note of resignation of directorship of Jamshyd Godrej, who is member of the Godrej family

Jamshyd Godrej has been serving as the director of the company since April 25, 1990

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday said that Jamshyd Godrej has resigned as the non-executive director with effect from January 24, having attained the age of 75 years.
The effective date of resignation is January 24.
In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that "Jamshyd Godrej, Non- Executive Non-Independent Director of the company has tendered his resignation from directorship of the company, having attained the age of 75 years, with effect from January 24, 2024".
The Board of Directors of the company have taken note of resignation of directorship of Jamshyd Godrej, who is member of the Godrej family.
"The Board of Directors places on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution, guidance and support provided by him during his association of over 33 years as the 'Director' of the company," the filing said.
He has been serving as the director of the company since April 25, 1990.
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers of the country.

