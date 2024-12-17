Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Japan's auto giants Honda, Nissan Motor to soon begin merger talks

Japan's auto giants Honda, Nissan Motor to soon begin merger talks

The two companies are looking to operate under a single holding company and are expected to soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the new merged entity

Honda

The stakes of the two companies in the new entity, along with other details are to be decided later. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese auto giants Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will enter negotiations for a merger and join their resources to better compete against bigger global electric vehicle makers, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday. 
The two companies are looking to operate under a single holding company and are expected to soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the new merged entity, the report added. 
Honda and Nissan were not immediately available for Reuters requests for comment. 
The move comes as tough competition from Chinese EV makers add pressure on legacy brands struggling to make enough profit from their electrified ventures. 
 
Honda and Nissan also look to eventually bring in Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24% stake, under the holding company, to create one of the world's largest auto groups, Nikkei reported. 

More From This Section

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)

Use technology to drive progress, guard against misuse: Jeet Adani

PremiumEven as the earnings of listed companies in India have shot up in the post-pandemic period, sending the markets to great heights, the unlisted segment has not been far behind.

Rupee woes fail to slow rise in India's billion-dollar unlisted firms

magicpin

magicpin introduces magicNOW 15 minute food delivery on a pilot basis

Delhi High Court

'Imperial' trademark dispute: HC says yes to settlement among Akoi family

merger and acquisition (M&A)

Jindal Saw to acquire 31.2% stake in ReNew Green Energy for undisclosed sum

The stakes of the two companies in the new entity, along with other details are to be decided later, the report said.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Honda Motor

Honda reports 15% drop in Q2 operating profit, misses analyst forecasts

Mitsubishi Corp

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors set to join Honda-Nissan alliance: Report

Honda

Nissan, Honda mull partnering on software, charging infrastructure

TikTok

EU starts investigation of TikTok over Romanian election interference

SEBI

Sebi eases norms for boarding of investment advisors, research analysts

Topics : Honda Motor Nissan Motor Japan Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon