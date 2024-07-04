Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nissan, Honda mull partnering on software, charging infrastructure

Both Japanese automakers have been hit hard in key market China by consumers' shift to low-priced, software-loaded EVs produced by Chinese brands such as BYD

Honda

Japan's third- and second-biggest automakers were looking to jointly develop the operating system that controls cars in a bid to bring down costs. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese automakers Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are considering using standardised automotive software and working together on electric vehicle charging, the Nikkei newspaper said on Thursday, steps that could reduce their costs.
 
Nissan and Honda said in March that they were considering a strategic partnership on producing EV components as they seek to gain a greater foothold in the global market for battery-powered cars, which is expected to grow over the coming years.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Japan's third- and second-biggest automakers were looking to jointly develop the operating system that controls cars in a bid to bring down costs, according to Nikkei, which did not say where it got the information.
 
Nissan and Honda could also work together to boost charging infrastructure to increase their competitiveness in EVs, the Nikkei said, adding they are believed to be considering cooperating in six areas as part of their potential partnership.
 
They are open to working together in any region, both in Japan and overseas, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said in March.
 
Nissan declined to comment on the Nikkei report, but said the companies were exploring various collaborations and they would announce details at an appropriate time. A Honda representative did not respond to a request for comment.
 
Nissan, which pioneered mass-market EVs with the Leaf in 2010, and Honda face a growing threat in the increasingly fierce global EV market, including from the likes of Tesla and Chinese and South Korean automakers.
 
Both Japanese automakers have been hit hard in key market China by consumers' shift to low-priced, software-loaded EVs produced by Chinese brands such as BYD.
 
Nissan sold just over 50,000 EVs worldwide over the first five months of the year, accounting for about 3.5% of its total worldwide sales of 1.4 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard (centre) with Nissan Motor President and CEO Makoto Uchida (left) and Renault CEO Luca de Meo (right) at joint manufacturing facility of Renault-Nissan Automotive India, near Chennai on Wednesday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Renault, Nissan Motor to drive four new SUVs into India from 2025

Renault's decades-long partnership with Nissan may be at boiling point

Renault to launch upgraded variants of its cars to boost sales in India

Stock market, market

Modi govt's Budget to send India's soaring stocks higher, shows survey

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty to start gap-up, may eye 24,400; HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta in focus

Pollution, Air pollution

Air pollution kills even in 'clean' Indian cities, shows Lancet study

Topics : Nissan Renault alliance Nissan Honda Motor automobile industry car industry carmakers in India Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon