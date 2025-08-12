Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jawa Yezdi pushes exports despite US customs delays, tariff challenges

Jawa Yezdi pushes exports despite US customs delays, tariff challenges

Classic Legends is expanding Jawa and Yezdi exports to new markets despite 5,000 bikes stuck at US customs and tariff uncertainty, aiming for 20 per cent export share

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations data, Classic Legends sold 32,343 units in FY25 with a 0.17 per cent share in the market.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, is pressing ahead with its global expansion plans even as around 5,000 of its motorcycles remain stuck at United States (US) customs and tariff uncertainty clouds the near term.
 
Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, said the delays are linked to recent customs clearance issues in the US, a key market for the company’s export ambitions. “We have a few thousand motorcycles awaiting clearance at the US customs. We are hoping the duty rate falls in the 0–10 per cent range. The US was a 3,000–5,000-unit market for us this year, so the delay is a significant setback,” he said.
 
 
The company plans to diversify its overseas footprint to reduce dependence on any single geography, with South America, the Middle East and Australia identified as key markets. “We expect exports to contribute about 20 per cent of our total sales in the coming years, up from the current low single digit,” Thareja added.
 
The expansion comes amid shifting trade dynamics for motorcycle exports. The US recently raised tariffs on certain categories of imported motorcycles, while other regions have tightened regulatory and homologation norms. Classic Legends aims to address these challenges by tailoring products to market-specific requirements and leveraging its heritage-led appeal to differentiate in competitive mid-capacity motorcycle segments.
 
Despite the current backlog in the US, Thareja said demand indicators remain strong in export markets and the company is prepared to scale shipments once clearance issues are resolved. “Our international strategy is about building resilience, expanding reach, and ensuring our motorcycles can ride through any tariff or logistical roadblock,” he said. 

The company is steadily widening its international footprint, with a presence in markets including Japan, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Argentina and France.
 
On Tuesday, the company launched the new Yezdi Roadster motorcycle at an introductory price of Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the twelfth product across the three brands. It also aims to increase its market share in the domestic market with its slew of launches. One more bike will be launched this fiscal in the mid-market segment.
 
To support its growth, Classic Legends is ramping up its dealership network to reach 350 outlets servicing all pin codes before the festive season. All new outlets will be 3S-compliant, offering sales, service and spare parts, as the company focuses on improving customer experience and dealer viability.
 
“We are on track to expand our dealership network beyond the current urban footprint, ensuring wider accessibility for customers and supporting our growth in the domestic markets,” said Sharad Agarwal, chief business officer of Classic Legends.

Topics : Jawa motorcycle Yezdi motorcyle automobile industry

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

