Home / Companies / News / Jeera drink space hots up as Coca Cola strengthens play with RimZim

Jeera drink space hots up as Coca Cola strengthens play with RimZim

Relaunched in 2018, Coca Cola had acquired the cumin-flavoured Rimzim from Parle in the 1990s, but is only pressing the pedal on it now. The company did not respond to email queries

Having clocked a revenue of ₹550 crore in FY25, it expects to reach ₹800 crore in FY26. | File Image

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Soft drinks major Coca Cola’s India arm is strengthening its presence in the country’s ethnic flavoured beverages market with its RimZim brand.
 
The Atlanta-headquartered company’s bottlers in the northern region have already doubled production of the cumin-flavoured drink over the last few months. 
 
“We are scaling our RimZim masala jeera soda offering to meet the rising consumer demand for traditional Indian homemade beverages,” a leading bottler told Business Standard.
 
He added that RimZim's current production at his facilities had risen to nearly 4 million units a month, up 100 per cent from two years ago.
 
“This reflects the brand’s strong
