Jeera drink space hots up as Coca Cola strengthens play with RimZim

Soft drinks major Coca Cola’s India arm is strengthening its presence in the country’s ethnic flavoured beverages market with its RimZim brand.

The Atlanta-headquartered company’s bottlers in the northern region have already doubled production of the cumin-flavoured drink over the last few months.

“We are scaling our RimZim masala jeera soda offering to meet the rising consumer demand for traditional Indian homemade beverages,” a leading bottler told Business Standard.

He added that RimZim's current production at his facilities had risen to nearly 4 million units a month, up 100 per cent from two years ago.

“This reflects the brand’s strong