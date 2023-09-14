Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.01%)
67459.10 -7.89
Nifty (0.07%)
20083.05 + 13.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.04%)
5827.90 + 59.95
Nifty Midcap (0.85%)
40585.85 + 340.75
Nifty Bank (0.08%)
45944.05 + 34.60
Heatmap

Jet Airways founder Goyal sent to 14-day custody in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office here

Naresh Goyal

The 74-year-old businessman was produced before the court at the end of his ED remand on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here on Thursday remanded Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office here.
The 74-year-old businessman was produced before the court at the end of his ED remand on Thursday.
Goyal was sent to judicial custody by the court as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.
The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now grounded private airline in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at the Canara Bank.
The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

ED files fresh case against former Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal

Reinstate 169 workers with full back wages: Supreme Court tells Jet Airways

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14

Adani Group forms JV with Kowa for marketing of green hydrogen in Japan

Cipla founding family's stake sale in jeopardy over $13 bn valuation target

Sun Pharma, Pharmazz enter agreement to introduce Sovateltide in India

Grasim to launch its paint biz in Q4 under the brand name 'Birla Opus'

IndusInd Bank launches' virtual credit card' to ease cross-border payments

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jet Airways Naresh Goyal Bank fraud

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon