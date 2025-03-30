JetSynthesys to take e-sports global, starting with Middle East entry

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, is looking to take e-sports globally by making its first entry into the Middle East region.

“The entire area of e-sports is one where we have huge untapped potential because the Olympics just recently announced that they will have an e-sports Olympics in 2027 in Saudi Arabia,” Rajan Navani, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), JetSynthesys, told Business Standard. “We are now looking at taking e-sports global, especially through the Middle East.”

The Pune-headquartered company is backed by the likes of Kris Gopalakrishnan (co-founder, Infosys), Adar Poonawalla (CEO of Serum Institute of India),