Jindal Stainless announces Employee Stock Option Plan for senior officials

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday announced an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) for senior company officials.
The primary objective of introducing ESOPs for 150 senior members is to attract, incentivise and retain talent, fostering a shared sense of ownership and aligning the interests of the employees with those of the organisation, the company said in a statement.
JSL has granted 15,68,266 stock options, using the instrument of ESOPs and restricted stock Units (RSUs) in an equal mix, to eligible employees under the JSL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2023. The ESOPs will vest over a period of four years, alongside linkage to performance conditions, it said.
"The implementation of ESOPs is a testimony of our intent to retain our people and make them true partners in our progress. Besides, it helps align the interests of our senior team with our long-term growth plans," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market Jindal Stainless Steel Esops stocks

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

