Jio, Airtel roll out special plans to woo cricket fans during World Cup

With the start of the World Cup cricket tournament, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out plans to woo cricket fans.

Reliance Jio has started offering multiple prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar where users will be able to watch World Cup cricket matches.

Bharti Airtel has launched two plans, which include unlimited data for 2 days against a payment of Rs 99 and 6GB of additional data with 1-day validity for Rs 49.

On the other hand, Jio has rolled out monthly, quarterly and annual plans bundled with data, unlimited voice, and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

Jio's basic plan is priced at Rs 328 and comes with 1.5 GB high-speed data per day for 28 days and a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

In addition, Jio has also introduced a Rs 758 plan, which offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days and comes with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

Also Read ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested Air India commissions mega warehouse facility in Delhi for engg spares FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma Jio, Airtel roll out special plans with extended benefits for cricket fans Tata Steel subsidiary TCIL receives tax penalty notice of Rs 40 cr X removes article headlines in latest update, widening rift with news media

Similarly, plans priced at Rs 388 and Rs 808 offer 2 GB of high-speed data per day for 28 and 84 days, respectively, and come with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

In addition, the 84-day Rs 598 plan and the annual Rs 3,178 plan offer users one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and 2GB high-speed data per day.

With the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans, Jio users will also get access to Disney+ Hotstar's library of specials, and national and international content, as per the company's website.