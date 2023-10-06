close
Jio, Airtel roll out special plans to woo cricket fans during World Cup

Reliance Jio has started offering multiple prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar where users will be able to watch World Cup cricket matches

Photo: Bloomberg

Bharti Airtel has launched two plans, which include unlimited data for 2 days against a payment of Rs 99 and 6GB of additional data with 1-day validity for Rs 49 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
With the start of the World Cup cricket tournament, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out plans to woo cricket fans.
Reliance Jio has started offering multiple prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar where users will be able to watch World Cup cricket matches.
Bharti Airtel has launched two plans, which include unlimited data for 2 days against a payment of Rs 99 and 6GB of additional data with 1-day validity for Rs 49.
On the other hand, Jio has rolled out monthly, quarterly and annual plans bundled with data, unlimited voice, and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.
Jio's basic plan is priced at Rs 328 and comes with 1.5 GB high-speed data per day for 28 days and a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.
In addition, Jio has also introduced a Rs 758 plan, which offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days and comes with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

Similarly, plans priced at Rs 388 and Rs 808 offer 2 GB of high-speed data per day for 28 and 84 days, respectively, and come with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.
In addition, the 84-day Rs 598 plan and the annual Rs 3,178 plan offer users one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and 2GB high-speed data per day.
With the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans, Jio users will also get access to Disney+ Hotstar's library of specials, and national and international content, as per the company's website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

