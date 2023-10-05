Tata Steel subsidiary TCIL receives tax penalty notice of Rs 40 cr

Tata Steel on Thursday said its subsidiary Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) has received a tax notice, imposing a penalty of about Rs 40 lakhs in connection with a demand order pertaining to the 2016-17 fiscal.

"The said demand order is presently pending appeal before the Commissioner of Commercial taxes, Ranchi," Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

TCIL on October 4, 2023, received an order from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jamshedpur Circle, Jamshedpur, imposing a penalty of approximately Rs 3,986.78 lakh on TCIL in connection with an earlier demand order from Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jamshedpur, pertaining to FY 2016-17, it said.

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.

From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters to 40 per cent of the overall domestic market and exports 15-20 per cent of its sales to different geographies across the world.

