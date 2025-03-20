Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Finance may delay maiden bond issue, expects yield softening in April

Jio Finance may delay maiden bond issue, expects yield softening in April

The company tapped the debt market last week with its maiden commercial paper (CP) issuance, raising Rs 1,000 crore at a yield of 7.80 per cent

Jio Financial Services
Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Jio Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services, is likely to delay its planned Rs 3,000 crore maiden bond issuance, originally scheduled for later this month. The decision comes amid expectations of softening yields in April, as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to cut the policy repo rate by another 25 basis points, sources said.
 
The company intended to raise funds through the sale of five-year bonds.
 
"There are very few days left in the financial year (FY25). The liquidity condition will ease, and after the rate
Topics : Jio Financial Services finance sector

