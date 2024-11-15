Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JioStar won't limit itself to premium subscription models: Uday Shankar

JioStar won't limit itself to premium subscription models: Uday Shankar

The mega joint venture, valued at Rs 70,352 crore, is focused on creating offerings that are attractive and affordable to all, and it will not be limited to just the premium subscription model

Uday Shankar

Photo: Bloomberg

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The vice chairperson of the combined entity of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and The Walt Disney Company, Uday Shankar, said that JioStar is very focused on “taking their streaming products to the lowest echelons of Indian society.”
 
“I don’t believe in creating solutions solely for the top tier of Indian society. The true value in India lies within its 1.4 billion people,” said Shankar, co-founder of Bodhi Tree Systems, in an interview with Bloomberg TV after the joint venture transaction was completed. He noted an irony in the industry is that everyone talks about the 1.4 billion people, but when they create their strategy, they (media companies) all look at the top 200-300 million people.
 
 
The mega joint venture, valued at Rs 70,352 crore, is focused on creating offerings that are attractive and affordable to all, and it will not be limited to just the premium subscription model.
 
“On the streaming side, we want to create an alternative to television,” said Shankar.
 
The joint venture is controlled by RIL. RIL holds 16.34 per cent, Viacom18 holds 46.82 per cent, and Disney holds 36.84 per cent in the combined entity.
 
Shankar emphasised the use of technology in the current scenario for innovating the monetisation model.

More From This Section

Giva

Jewellery brand Giva's revenue rises 66% in FY24, to Rs 273.6 crore

Disney

Disney aims for $1 billion profit from its streaming biz in new fiscal year

SEBI

Sebi slaps Rs 26 cr notice on Reliance Big Entertainment in RHFL fund case

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank looks to sell Rs 270 cr of micro-banking loans

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

TVS' Srinivasan, Star Health founder launch health insurance product

 
“I think media companies in India and globally have been very lazy in the innovation of the monetisation model,” said Shankar. He added that even companies established for a long time stick to the same model of selling subscriptions and advertisements. He believes that technology today enables companies to do more than this, and JioStar will focus heavily on innovating business models.
 
Talking about potential job losses due to the merger, Shankar said that JioStar’s “aggressive growth agenda” will be able to absorb most of the people.
 
“Talent is a requirement we struggle every day to meet, and I think JioStar will be a talent magnet,” Shankar added.
 
As per some media reports, several executives at the head of Disney India are expected to leave the organisation before the completion of the combined entity.
 

Also Read

Disney, Reliance

RIL, Viacom18 and Disney complete merger to create a Rs 70,352 cr JV

Reliance

Value buying? RIL stock rises 2% after a steep fall; CLSA sees 30% upside

Reliance Power

Reliance Power posts Rs 2,878 cr profit in Q2, income dips to Rs 1,962.7 cr

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (2nd from left) along with RIL representatives and government officials during the signing of the MoU in Amaravati on Tuesday | Photo: X

RIL to invest Rs 65,000 crore in 500 CBG plants in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

Reliance Industries to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Andhra for biogas plants

Topics : Reliance Industries Uday Shankar Walt Disney

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon