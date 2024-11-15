JioStar won't limit itself to premium subscription models: Uday Shankar

The vice chairperson of the combined entity of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and The Walt Disney Company, Uday Shankar, said that JioStar is very focused on “taking their streaming products to the lowest echelons of Indian society.”
“I don’t believe in creating solutions solely for the top tier of Indian society. The true value in India lies within its 1.4 billion people,” said Shankar, co-founder of Bodhi Tree Systems, in an interview with Bloomberg TV after the joint venture transaction was completed. He noted an irony in the industry is that everyone talks about the 1.4 billion people, but when they create their strategy, they (media companies) all look at the top 200-300 million people.
The mega joint venture, valued at Rs 70,352 crore, is focused on creating offerings that are attractive and affordable to all, and it will not be limited to just the premium subscription model.
“On the streaming side, we want to create an alternative to television,” said Shankar.
The joint venture is controlled by RIL. RIL holds 16.34 per cent, Viacom18 holds 46.82 per cent, and Disney holds 36.84 per cent in the combined entity.
Shankar emphasised the use of technology in the current scenario for innovating the monetisation model.
“I think media companies in India and globally have been very lazy in the innovation of the monetisation model,” said Shankar. He added that even companies established for a long time stick to the same model of selling subscriptions and advertisements. He believes that technology today enables companies to do more than this, and JioStar will focus heavily on innovating business models.
Talking about potential job losses due to the merger, Shankar said that JioStar’s “aggressive growth agenda” will be able to absorb most of the people.
“Talent is a requirement we struggle every day to meet, and I think JioStar will be a talent magnet,” Shankar added.
As per some media reports, several executives at the head of Disney India are expected to leave the organisation before the completion of the combined entity.