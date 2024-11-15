Jewellery brand Giva's revenue rises 66% in FY24, to Rs 273.6 crore

Premji Invest-backed jewellery brand Giva reported a 65.8 per cent year-on-year growth in operating revenue, reaching Rs 273.6 crore for the financial year ended March 2024. However, the firm’s net loss widened by 29.6 per cent to Rs 58.6 crore, according to the financials of the company sourced from market intelligence platform Tofler.
The cost of procurement of metals increased by over 53 per cent to Rs 115 crore in FY24. This accounted for 34 per cent of its overall expenses, which totalled Rs 338 crore.
Employee benefit expenses more than doubled to Rs 49.6 crore in FY24.
Last month, Giva said it had raised Rs 255 crore in a funding round, as it looks to expand its offline presence and bolster its lab-grown diamond offerings.
The extended Series B funding round was led by Premji Invest, Epiq Capital, and Edelweiss Discover Fund, with participation from Giva's top management.
Giva had said it plans to use the funds for expansion across India and to enable strategic investor exits. The round facilitated partial exits for early investors A91 Partners and India Quotient.