RIL, Viacom18 and Disney complete merger to create a Rs 70,352 cr JV

Reliance Industries (RIL), Viacom18 Media (Viacom18), and The Walt Disney Company, in a joint statement on Thursday, announced the completion of the merger of Viacom18’s media and JioCinema businesses into Star India (SIPL).
This joint venture will be spearheaded by three chief executive officers (CEOs) who will lead the company into a new era of ambition and disruption, according to the joint statement.
Kevin Vaz will head the entertainment organisation across platforms. Kiran Mani will take charge of the combined digital organisation. Sanjog Gupta will lead the combined sports organisation. Vaz and Mani are part of Viacom18, while Gupta comes from Star TV Network.
As stated earlier, Nita M Ambani will be the chairperson of the joint venture, with Uday Shankar as vice chairperson.
The transaction values the joint venture at Rs 70,352 crore ($8.5 billion) on a post-money basis, excluding synergies, as per the joint statement. At the closing of the transactions, the joint venture is controlled by RIL and owned 16.34 per cent by RIL, 46.82 per cent by Viacom18, and 36.84 per cent by Disney.
The JV (joint venture) will be one of the largest media and entertainment companies in India, with pro forma combined revenue of approximately Rs 26,000 crore ($3.1 billion) for the financial year ended March 2024. The JV operates over 100 TV channels and produces more than 30,000 hours of TV entertainment content annually. The JioCinema and Hotstar digital platforms have an aggregate subscription base of over 50 million. The JV holds a portfolio of sports rights across cricket, football, and other sports, as per the joint statement.
“With the formation of this JV, the Indian media and entertainment industry is entering a transformational era,” said Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL, in a statement. “Our deep creative expertise and relationship with Disney, along with our unmatched understanding of the Indian consumer, will ensure unparalleled content choices at affordable prices for Indian viewers. I am very excited about the JV’s future and wish it all the success.”
Robert A Iger, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, said, “This is an exciting moment for our two companies, as well as for India’s consumers, as we create one of the top entertainment entities in the country through this joint venture. By joining forces with Reliance, we are able to expand our presence in this important media market and deliver viewers an even more robust portfolio of entertainment, sports content, and digital services.”
In a separate transaction, RIL has bought out Paramount Global’s entire stake of 13.01 per cent in Viacom18 for Rs 4,286 crore. As a result, Viacom18 is owned 70.49 per cent by RIL, 13.54 per cent by Network18 Media and Investments, and 15.97 per cent by Bodhi Tree Systems, on a fully diluted basis.
“James (Murdoch, co-founder of Bodhi Tree Systems) and I are excited to be partners in this journey to disrupt the media and entertainment industry in India,” said Uday Shankar, co-founder of Bodhi Tree Systems, in a statement. He added that as media consumption continues to shift towards an integrated TV-digital ecosystem, the merger of Viacom18 and Star India offers a unique opportunity to reorient the industry to better serve diverse cohorts of consumers across the country.
“Together, we aim to build India’s largest integrated media platform, which will deliver unparalleled experiences in innovative and exciting ways,” Shankar said.
Earlier in August, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the transaction, subject to compliance with certain voluntary modifications offered by the parties. Apart from the CCI, the transaction has been approved by antitrust authorities in the European Union, China, Turkey, South Korea, and Ukraine.