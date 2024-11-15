Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / TVS' Srinivasan, Star Health founder launch health insurance product

TVS' Srinivasan, Star Health founder launch health insurance product

Plan allows customers to make multiple claims within same policy year

Insurance

To aid in managing healthcare expenses, these plans maintain a fixed premium rate up to age 55 or until a claim is made. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan and V Jagannathan, founder of Star Health and Allied Insurance, have launched the first product of their newly formed Galaxy Health Insurance, marking a joint venture by the South India industry veterans.
 
The product called Galaxy Promise has sum insured options ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It has plans called Signature, Elite and Premier and enhanced optional covers for families seeking affordable health coverage. Health care costs are increasing by 10-15 per cent annually due to inflation, advanced treatments and growing demand for specialised care and the plans address such expenses, said Galaxy Health Insurance.
 
 
Galaxy Health Insurance Company, a standalone health insurer, received a regulatory license in March 2024. Star Health and Allied Insurance is India’s largest standalone health insurer.
 
“At Galaxy Health Insurance, our ethos is rooted in the belief that health care should be accessible, dependable and proactive for every family. We are committed to creating solutions that not only provide financial security in times of need but also encourage a culture of preventive health and wellness," said G Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of the company.
 
Galaxy’s plans come with “distinguishing benefits”, said the company. These include unlimited restoration of sum insured – this allows customers to make multiple claims within the same policy year, restoring the coverage amount each time a claim is made even for the same claim for subsequent hospitalisation. This ensures continuity in support and addresses both recurring and new health issues.
 
The plans maintain a fixed premium rate up to age 55 or until a claim is made, encouraging customers to continue insurance cover. The company has lined up coverage of over 68 items in addition to admission, record and insurance processing charges.

More From This Section

Corporate profit

Sobha Q2: PAT jumps to 75% to Rs 26.1 cr, net revenue grew 24% annually

Cred logo

Cred-owned Spenny eyes stock broking licence to rival Zerodha, Groww

NTPC

NTPC-ONGC green energy joint venture bids $650m for Ayana Renewable

Uber

India mobility opportunity massive, have barely scratched surface: Uber

Reliance Power

Anil Ambani's RPower gets SECI showcause over 'fake bank documents'

 
It will cover room rent, including intensive care unit and digital ICU. If an insured person donates organs, the insurer will provide a two-year premium waiver for that person and their immediate family members if they are already policyholders.
 
The plans address a range of family health care needs such as assisted reproduction treatment, in-utero fetal surgery for unborn, delivery including antenatal scan and newborn coverage. They offer a cumulative bonus of up to 500 per cent of sum insured.
 
Premium discount is available up to 20 per cent at the time of renewal and rewards the insured person's activities with certificates and coins.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

TVS Motor shares up 3% on healthy Sept quarter show; Q2 profit zooms

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Company Q2 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 560.49 cr

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Q2 results: PAT rises 23.5% to Rs 663 cr, revenue at Rs 9,228 cr

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: HUL, Godrej, TVS Motor among 73 firms to post earnings

TVS

Unique Indian way of progress needed to become global leader: TVS chairman

Topics : IRDAI TVS Motor south india Star Health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon