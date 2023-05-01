close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JPMorgan's health care venture arm makes fertility bet in $25 mn deal

The investment comes after a March fund-raise where Kindbody secured $100 million from Perceptive Advisors in a deal that valued the company at $1.8 billion

Bloomberg
JPMorgan

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Jackie Davalos
JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s health care venture arm, Morgan Health, is investing $25 million in Kindbody, a New York-based fertility startup, in its latest bet on employer-sponsored care.
 
Founded in 2018, Kindbody operates clinics offering reproductive care and fertility services like egg freezing, in-vitro fertilization, and donor and surrogacy services. The company also acts as an employer benefits provider to companies like Walmart Inc., Lyft Inc. and Medtronic Plc.
The investment comes after a March fund-raise where Kindbody secured $100 million from Perceptive Advisors in a deal that valued the company at $1.8 billion. 

“Kindbody’s mission to provide a new fertility experience with their own health care professionals and benefits navigation is unique,” said Cheryl Pegus, managing director at Morgan Health, who is joining Kindbody’s board. “Their focus on improving access and health outcomes helps mitigate many of the longstanding equity challenges employers and employees face.”
A report from the World Health Organization estimated that one in six people globally are affected by infertility. Kindbody says it saves employers 25% to 30% by contracting directly to provide virtual and in-person care to their employees.

Also Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches drug to treat heart failure in India

JPMorgan profit surges 52% in Q1 on back of robust consumer business

Timeline: Road to First Republic Bank's collapse; to be sold to JPMorgan

JPMorgan could reach $1 trillion market value by 2030, says Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among banks in deal talks with First Republic

IPO-bound TVS SCS raises Rs 520 cr from Hero, Bajaj, SBI and others

Timeline: Road to First Republic Bank's collapse; to be sold to JPMorgan

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-foreign Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties


Morgan Health is JPMorgan’s successor to Haven Healthcare, a joint venture with Amazon.com Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. It was created in 2018 but disbanded in 2021 after failing to make a dent in the employer-sponsored health-care system. Morgan Health, founded in 2021, is the bank’s second attempt at shaking up the employer coverage space and has committed to investing $250 million in startups and technology that make employee benefits less costly and more equitable.
Morgan Health has invested nearly half the initial pool of capital in backing companies like health-plan administrator Centivo; Vera Whole Health, a primary-care company; and Embold Health, which provides data on physicians.

JPMorgan is not a Kindbody client and has no immediate plans to offer the service to its employees.
Topics : JPMorgan JPMorgan Asset Management healthcare

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

IPO-bound TVS SCS raises Rs 520 cr from Hero, Bajaj, SBI and others

TVS SCS
3 min read

Timeline: Road to First Republic Bank's collapse; to be sold to JPMorgan

First Republic Bank
5 min read

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-foreign Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Rohan Verma, chief executive officer of MapMyIndia
3 min read

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties

Brookfield India
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta
5 min read

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Maruti Jimny, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read
Premium

FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

tata, tata group
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon