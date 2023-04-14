close

JPMorgan profit surges 52% in Q1 on back of robust consumer business

JPMorgan

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
JPMorgan Chase & Co's profit climbed in the first quarter as higher interest rates boosted its consumer business in a period that saw two of the biggest banking failures in U.S. history.
 
The bank's profit increased 52% to $12.62 billion, or $4.10 per share, in the three months ended Mar. 31.
 
JPMorgan's solid performance follows the high-profile shutdowns of three U.S. lenders last month in the worst banking turmoil since the global financial crisis of 2008.
 
Regulators took control of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank as depositors yanked their funds, marking the second and third largest collapses in U.S history.
 
JPMorgan set aside provisions of $2.3 billion, up 56% from last year.
 
Revenue at the lender's consumer and community banking unit rose 80% to $5.2 billion. Its Wall Street investment banking business was weighed down by tepid markets for mergers, acquisitions and stock sales.
 

Topics : JPMorgan Chase & Co | Q1 results | business

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

