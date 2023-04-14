JPMorgan profit surges 52% in Q1 on back of robust consumer business



The bank's profit increased 52% to $12.62 billion, or $4.10 per share, in the three months ended Mar. 31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co's profit climbed in the first quarter as higher interest rates boosted its consumer business in a period that saw two of the biggest banking failures in U.S. history.



Regulators took control of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank as depositors yanked their funds, marking the second and third largest collapses in U.S history.

JPMorgan's solid performance follows the high-profile shutdowns of three U.S. lenders last month in the worst banking turmoil since the global financial crisis of 2008.



Revenue at the lender's consumer and community banking unit rose 80% to $5.2 billion. Its Wall Street investment banking business was weighed down by tepid markets for mergers, acquisitions and stock sales.

JPMorgan set aside provisions of $2.3 billion, up 56% from last year.