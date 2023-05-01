Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre



RVNL mostly works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management, etc. The Department of Public Enterprises on Monday granted the status of Navratna to the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the company said in a filing. In India, Navratna companies are those state-controlled firms that can receive investments up to a value of Rs 1,000 crore. With RVNL, India now has 15 Navratnas. It includes companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Electronic Ltd and Oil India Ltd.



The management expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of over 20 per cent in the coming few years on the back of strong order books and new order inflows. RVNL follows an asset-light business model, which helps keep its fixed asset part lower, helping it to keep its balance sheet stress free, and resulting in lower inventory days. RVNL is a project-executing agency working for and on behalf of the Ministry of Railways (MoR) and has a strong order book visibility, which is likely to play a key role in the development of railway infrastructure in India.



Earlier, this month, RVNL in consortium with Siemens India, emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for Mumbai Metro line 2B of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The project is estimated to cost around Rs 378.16 crore. Last month, a joint venture of Russian firm Transmashholding (TMH) and RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for the manufacture and maintenance of 200 lightweight Vande Bharat trains. The consortium made a bid of around Rs 58,000 crore, with the cost to manufacture one train set at Rs 120 crore.

