JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among banks in deal talks with First Republic

-
ALSO READ
JPMorgan could reach $1 trillion market value by 2030, says Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley to pay $35 mn to settle SEC charges over data security
India has conditions in place for an economic boom: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley lays off about 1,600 employees amid economic meltdown
Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in wealth, trading units
-
Several banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are in talks with First Republic Bank for a potential deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal could involve capital infusion to bolster the troubled lender after the collapse of SVB Financial last week triggered fears of a contagion, the report said, adding that a full takeover is also a possibility, though less certain.
First Republic shares were down nearly 17% at $26.08 before being halted.
Other big banks involved in deal talks include Citigroup Inc , Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to the report.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Morgan Stanley and First Republic declined to comment.
The rescue is being orchestrated by the U.S. government, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
A deal could be announced as early as Thursday, both the reports said.
First Republic has been scrambling for additional sources of funding to stay afloat. On Sunday, the California-based lender raised capital from JPMorgan and said it was able to meet withdrawal requests.
That, however, has failed to calm jittery investors. On Wednesday, ratings agency Fitch downgraded First Republic, citing risks to its liquidity.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 22:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU