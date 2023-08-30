Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.53%)
65421.09 + 345.27
Nifty (0.47%)
19433.80 + 91.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.54%)
5609.55 + 85.20
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
39052.10 + 257.30
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44648.85 + 153.60
Heatmap

JSW Group may acquire Ford Motor's Chennai plant to manufacture EVs: Report

The talks to acquire the Ford plant in Chennai started a couple of months ago and are now in an advanced stage, a report said on Wednesday

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is in talks to acquire the Chennai factory of Ford Motor Co, which has been closed since July last year, Mint reported on Wednesday. JSW is expected to use the factory to make electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its planned entry into the EV market.

Last week, Jindal said that JSW Group is in talks with MG Motor India to enter the EV space in India. He added that at the same time, the company is also working on a parallel plan to make its own EVs.

"We are extremely serious about entering the EV space. MG would be our preferred choice. If it happens, otherwise we are also working parallelly to develop our own EV cars," he said on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023.

According to a person aware of the matter cited in the Mint report, the talks to acquire the Ford plant started a couple of months ago and are now in an advanced stage. JSW has been in touch with the Tamil Nadu state government as well as Ford.

In September 2021, Ford decided it would wind up its operations in India and also close vehicle assembly at two of its plants, one in Sanand and the other in Chennai.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility acquired the Sanand plant in January for Rs 725.7 crore. The Chennai plant, however, has been shut since July 2022.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

Sajjan Jindal may acquire 48% stake in MG Motor India, govt onboard

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran new chairperson of IIT-Kharagpur's board

3M agrees to pay $6 bn to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members

Return to office or risk losing job, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns staff

Blue Energy Motors bags contract from CONCOR for 100 LNG-powered trucks

Meta platform back on track with spending focused where investors want


Spread over 350 acres, the factory has an annual production capacity of around 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines. The report added that the state government is also keen to find a new owner who can restart production.
Topics : JSW Group MG Motor India Sajjan Jindal Ford Motor Co Chennai Electric vehicles in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon